Legendary, and hilarious Weird Al Yankovic is coming to the River City with his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" along with special guest Emo Philips.

The tour kicks off on April 23, 2022, and will continue across the US and Canada with 133 shows spanning a six-month run. The tour will conclude in New York City with Weird Al's first-ever performance at the legendary Carnegie Hall on October 29, 2021.

Before getting to New York, Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" will stop at the Victory Theatre in Evansville, IN on Wednesday, May 25th. This will be the first time Weird Al Yankovic has toured since 2019.

Weird Al Yankovic's ability to parody pop-culturally iconic songs, making them both hilarious and his own, is what has set him apart as an artist. One of his first big hits was "Eat It", his parody of Michael Jackson's 80s hit, "Beat It."

Tickets to see Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" stop at the Victory Theatre go on sale on Friday, December 10th at 10 am CST at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

