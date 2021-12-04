As an adult, Christmas becomes more about giving than receiving, carrying on family traditions, and creating memories for your kid and grandkids.

We don't often look back at our own childhood, but when we do, most of the time, we are filled with memories of special gifts and special people.

Lately, I have been thinking about those warm and loving memories from my childhood Christmases. I've been listening to more traditional Christmas music from times past. When I hear the songs from Johnny Mathis, Burl Ives, and Nat King Cole, I'm taken back to precious times with my mom.

Every year, mom would get her Christmas albums off of the shelf and lay them on the floor by the record player. That meant Christmas was officially here and it was time to rejoice and prepare.

I would spend hours playing those records while I played with the characters from the Nativity scene, and my plush Santa and Frosty the Snowman. I would help mom decorate the house and wrap the presents. She and I would sing along with the records and I felt so much love and warmth.

My Christmases were amazing because of my mom. She made the holidays, really, the most wonderful time of the year.

As I got older, the tradition continued, except for playing with my plush toys and the nativity. LOL. Instead, I took over the gift wrapping responsibilities. And, to this day, I wrap all the gifts while listening to the Christmas songs my mom loved so much.

Here were her four favorites.

Remembering the things that made Christmas so special when I was a child, made me want to hear your stories. Here are some of the stories you shared with us.

