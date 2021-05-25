Loveable Trio of Kitten Sisters Ready for Their Forever Home – VHS Pets of the Week [VIDEO]

This week we have not one, not two, but three adorable furballs for you to meet.

Nila, Nina, and Naomi are this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

These three sisters are only nine weeks old but are ready to be a part of your family. With that said, if you are interested in any one, or all three of them, they'll need to stay at the VHS a few extra days as none have been spayed just yet.

Their adoption fee is $70 each, and as with all VHS adoption fees, covers the cost of their spaying, plus microchipping, and having their vaccinations up to date. If you've decided that, yes, you definitely want them to be part of your family, you can begin the adoption process at the VHS website.

If for whatever reason, you're just not "feeling it" with these three, the VHS has plenty of other cats and kittens to choose from. 270 of them to be exact as "kitten season" is in full swing. As of right now, only around 60 of them are actually living at the VHS on Evansville's north side. The other 210 are split between the River Kitty Cat Cafe on the Main Street Walkway, and foster homes. Regardless of where they're currently living, they can all be viewed on the VHS website.

VHS Auction

The annual VHS Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs online auction is coming up June 5th through 10th, and they are in need of items to put on the auction block. If you're crafty or own a business that would like to donate an item, contact the VHS at 812-426-2563. Several items are already available to view through the auction's website, and you can also go ahead and get registered to bid so when the auction officially opens, you'll be able to start going after the items you want.

Mutt's Morning Out

If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)

Volunteers Needed

Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

VHS on Tik Tok

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Cat Cam

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

