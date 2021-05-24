As a kid growing up, the world is full of new sights, sounds, and experiences which inevitably leads to a lot of questions about the origin of those things. What are they? And, how do they work? Unless you ask an adult how something works, you're left to your own imagination based on what you do know to figure it out. Once you've concocted an explanation that seems reasonable to you, that's what you believe until you learn otherwise.

Once that time comes, every time you see that "thing," whatever it may be, you no doubt will remember your initial assumption, and hopefully give yourself a good chuckle. The good news is, you're not alone. We were all ignorant kids at one point who didn't know any better.

10 Totally Wrong Assumptions We Had as Kids About How Things Work I saw a question on Ask Reddit recently from user u/BlackbuckDeer that asked, what wrong assumptions we had as kids about how things work. I knew my answer instantly. When I was a kid, I thought the music played on the radio was done by the artists themselves sitting in the studio. I imagined a long line of artists twisting and turning their way down the hallways of the station waiting their turn to come on and play. I don't think that's what led to me being interested in a career in radio, but having now worked in the business for over 20 years and knowing how the songs get played, looking back on that thought makes me laugh a little bit. I figured if I had a thought like that, you probably did too. So, I put the question on Facebook. The responses were not only great, but when you think about it like a kid would, they all made perfect sense.