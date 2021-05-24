Social Media Scam: Don’t Fall for this Free Pizza Scam Like I Did
I don't normally fall for social media scams like a business sending me a friend request. Maybe it was the heat or my hungriness, but when the Facebook page
The-Pizza'Revolution sent me a friend request, I immediately accepted. Well friends, don't do that, because this scammer is trying to get your personal info.
As soon as I accepted the request, I received a direct message telling me that I was the lucky one chosen to win a free Pizza Revolution pizza. All I had to do was click a link and give them my personal information. Nope.
There were several red flags in this post that I totally breezed by. First of all, businesses have a different type of Facebook page. You can choose to like their page. They would not send you a friend request.
Now, they are even using Pizza Revolution's photos! I did not click through the link, but obviously, they are trying to get your personal information. Who knows what they are doing with it. I reached out to Stephanie Peckenpaugh, she's the owner of the real Pizza Revolution, and guess what...She confirmed that it is a fake account.
The real way to connect with Pizza Revolution is through Farm 57. You can even stop by and see them every Wednesday. Food Trucks at the Farm is a fun night of food trucks and live music from 4:30 P.M.-8:00 P.M.