Run Your Race (Shaped by Faith)

Husband and wife team, Dean & Paula Roberts coach runners and triathletes through their athletic training program RYR, Run Your Race Endurance Team.

Information on RyR Endurance Team below is taken directly from the RYR website https://www.ryrenduranceteam.com/home

RyR is a team of runners and triathletes who receive comprehensive and customized coaching.

The team name has dual meanings. The first is based in Hebrews 12:1 in which Christians are instructed to run the race set before us. In this context, RyR stands for Run your Race, with an emphasis on meeting you (the athlete) where you are and coming alongside you to help you reach your goals. The verse emphasizes patience, endurance, and perseverance. These qualities are essential for success as both athletes and coaches.

The second meaning is based on the enduring friendship and marriage between the founding coaches, Dean and Paula Roberts. In this context, RyR stands for Roberts and Roberts.

While our primary mission is to help athletes set and reach fitness and performance goals, we understand that this must occur within the context of each athlete's daily life. We strive to form an individual relationship with each athlete and make sure weekly training fits seamlessly into family life and work schedules.

Found out about Dean & Paula Roberts https://www.ryrenduranceteam.com/about

For more information, email Ryrcoach@gmail.com

Listen to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.