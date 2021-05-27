Feel the Love With These Indiana Elementary Students Singing ‘We Are The World’

Some talented students at Clarksville Elementary School have some really big shoes to fill – names like Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, and about 40 other superstars. The southern Indiana students, along with a special teacher and a parent, recently released their own version of the 1985 charity song "We Are The World."

Emmy Bodner (the aforementioned teacher) wanted to do something special with/for the students, something to help them remember this most unusual school year – a year that included a canceled musical, Christmas play, and class parties. If the goal was to create something special, they achieved their goal, and then some.

To be clear, this is not just some kind of hand-held video shot on someone’s phone, with an instrumental CD playing on a small stereo – the song and video you’re about to see is super high quality. A sound engineer helped make these kids sound like tiny professionals, and the adorable video just took things to another level.

Now let’s talk briefly about the original, which came out when I was 9 years old – I enjoyed it but didn’t think much of it at the time. A couple of years later, a saw the documentary We Are The World The Story Behind The Song, and for some reason, that hooked me, and I just couldn’t get enough of the song. You really don’t hear the song that often anymore – it might occasionally pop up during our Feel Good ‘80s Weekends – and I think I’m okay with that. The fact that I only hear it once in a blue moon has kept the song fresh and impactful even 36 years later. Watch the original and let me know what you think. Pretty awesome, right?

