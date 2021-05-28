Guns & Hoses is back! After being forced to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic, the 13th round of the event will be back in full force on Saturday, August 28th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Ford Center box office with upper bowl tickets for $15, lower bowl for $25, and floor seats for $30. Upper bowl tickets for children 12 and under are $5.

I have a feeling this could be the year Guns & Hoses sees its first total sellout after having to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic. For me personally, after having no events of any kind to attend over the past year-plus, I'm chomping at the bit for some entertainment other than whatever I can find on the variety of streaming services I subscribe to, and I have no doubt Guns & Hoses will deliver. Of course, I may be a little biased since I serve as the ring announcer for the event, but I do believe I'm not the only one ready to get out of the house and do something.

As always, all proceeds from Guns & Hoses will go directly to 911 Gives Hope who will distribute them to other children's charities in the Evansville area.

Let's take a look at some of the fighters who are returning to the Guns & Hoses ring to try and help their team take home this year's title belt.

Meet the Fighters Participating in Guns & Hoses 13 August 28th, 2021 Each year, several men and women representing different law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency medical services square off inside the Guns & Hoses ring for bragging rights and to help their team take home the championship belt. While law enforcement representatives are always Team Guns and members of the various fire departments are always Team Hoses, EMTs, and other emergency medical responders who participate get to choose the team they want to be a part of.