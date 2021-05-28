The Tristate Graduates And We Are So Proud [GALLERY]

Graduations are taking place all of the Tristate. Milestones are being reached in pre-school, kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, high school, and college. Parents are filled with pride and students are all smiles.

Yes, there are tears, but they are happy tears for obstacles that have been overcome, the achievements that have been met, and the goals that have been reached. It's a blessed time, within Trisate families as they watch the graduates begin a new adventure, so we wanted to let them show off their kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

We asked for photos of 2021 graduates on our Facebook page.

The Tristate Graduates And We Are So Proud

We also asked for some words of wisdom for the graduates.

Carrie Riggs Fischer - High school does not define you - you will meet your people later on in life... follow your heart and dream big ...

Kelly S. Yarde - Graduates.....Be true to yourself & good luck, no more summer breaks!

Lisa R. Greene - Don't settle for less than you deserve! Always, always, follow your dreams!

Linda Barnes Drake - Work hard, even when no one is watching!!

Leanne Collier - Advice next fall: CALL YOUR MOM!