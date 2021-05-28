Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates
You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools.
Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.
Princeton Aquatic Center
Growing up in Princeton, we had 'The pool', now it is known at the Princeton Aquatic Center. The Splash Park is a fairly new edition, and it looks super fun! The pool will open Saturday, May 29 from 11:00 A.M.- 6:00 P.M. To get a pool pass early, go to the Princeton Municipal Building M-F between 8:00 A.M. & 4:00 P.M. and get with the Mayors Assistant Janelle, or call 812.385.4428.
Lou Dennis Community Park
Newburgh no longer has a public pool, but the new Lou Dennis Community Park features a splash pad. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. The splash pad will be open 7 days a week from 10:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. and it's free!
Evansville City Pools
After a break last year, all five city pools will reopen on June 5, 2021. Evansville Parks and Recreation is still hiring for seasonal positions at the pools. You can see the job descriptions and apply Here.
Mt. Carmel Pool
Mt. Carmel, IL plans to open their city pool in the next week. There are positions open, and you can stop by City Hall at 631 Market Street to pick up an application.
Burdette Park
The Aquatic Center at Burdette Park will be open for summer fun Saturday, May 29, 2021 - August 8, 2021. Monday – Thursday: 10:00 A.M. To 6:00 P.M.
Friday – Saturday: 10:00 A.M. To 7:00 P.M.
Sunday: Noon To 7:00 P.M.