Are These The Catchiest TV Show Themes Of All Time?

Everyone knows the words to most of these theme songs.

Throughout the years there have been so many iconic TV shows. From sitcoms to dramas, and everything in between. These shows have had us talking about them in some way since they premiered. While some of these shows have stood the test of time, sometimes what's more iconic than the show itself is the theme song.

A good theme song can summarize what the show is about if it has lyrics of course. However, a great theme song will be one that you won't want to skip past whenever you see a show on Netflix or TV because you want to sing along to it. Now let's think about this: there have been thousands of TV shows over the years. There's no way possible to be able to remember all of those, let alone their theme songs, but it's hard to forget the catchiest TV show themes of all time!

Earlier today, for no reason whatsoever, I started singing the theme song to "The Jeffersons". Has that ever happened to you? You just sang a TV show theme that you haven't heard in years for no reason? Well, it got me thinking about some of the other iconic TV show themes, and soon enough, I wasn't the only person in the office singing these songs.

So I put together a list of 20 of the catchiest TV show theme songs of all time. All of these themes are themes with lyrics. I know that shows like "The Office" or "M*A*S*H" has recognizable theme music, but for the sake of this list, I wanted to focus on theme songs that you can sing along to and that you probably know word for word. Let's see how many of these you know!

In no particular order...

"Cheers"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Brady Bunch"

"Full House"

"Friends"

"The Andy Griffith Show"

"Dukes of Hazzard"

"That 70s Show"

"The Jeffersons"

"The Golden Girls"

"Happy Days"

"The Flintstones"

"Facts of Life"

"Diff'rent Strokes"

"Growing Pains"

"Sesame Street"

"The Addams Family"

"Married...With Children"

"Saved By The Bell"

"The Wonder Years"

"Cops"

