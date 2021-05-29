Let’s Talk About The Indiana Left Lane Law

Is it just me, or have you been seeing a lot of slow-moving vehicles poking along in the left lane lately?

Whether it is on the Lloyd Expressway, Interstate 69, or Highway 62, it seems like some people don't quite understand the concept of the left lane. Now look, I am not saying that I like to drive fast or anything, but if you are driving 5-10 UNDER the speed limit and you're in the left lane, you're the reason why "road rage" exists!

It never fails either on my way to work or on my way home, I usually see someone violating the left lane law. That's right, there is a law against it! I'm a pretty nice guy, so if you are holding me up by driving too slow in the left lane, you might just see me giving you a dirty look from your review mirror - along with a few choice words. It just happened to me this morning and for some reason, it has been grinding my gears all day.

So, if you are someone who consistently drives in the left lane, or know someone who does, consider this as a little refresher. If you’re driving in the left lane you should be passing others or preparing to make a nearby left turn. Of course, there are other reasons why someone should be in the left lane. These include construction (which we have a lot of) a stalled car on the shoulder of the highway, or for merging traffic (that's another thing that grinds the gears of drivers...move over so that traffic can merge). If you're not doing any of the aforementioned things, then you shouldn't be in the left lane. In case you have been living under a rock, it is ILLEGAL to drive slower than traffic in the left-hand lane.

The "Slowpoke Law" has been in effect for a few years now in Indiana, but it seems that some drivers are unaware of it. The 2015 law states that drivers traveling in the left lane of a road with more than one lane must move to the right if there's a car behind them moving faster, even if the car in the left lane is going at or above the speed limit. I have seen so many posts from local law enforcement officers citing people for violating this law. Do yourself a favor, if you are driving slower than the flow of traffic, move it on over to the right lane. You are going to save yourself the trouble of someone riding your bumper due to road rage, and you will also save yourself a possible ticket. REMEMBER, IT IS ILLEGAL TO DRIVE SLOWER THAN TRAFFIC IN THE LEFT LANE. Ain't nobody got time for slowpokes!

Now, can I get an Amen?!

