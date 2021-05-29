It feels like movie remakes are everywhere. With an ever-growing need for new content, studios find themselves mining popular franchises for fresh takes on beloved characters and storylines. But it often seems like these new movies can’t recapture the magic of their predecessors. There are certain movies that are better off left alone.

However, quite a few movies can and have benefited from a cinematic facelift. As time passes by, there are some core story ideas that are better served by a different director or time period. Here are 10 remakes that surpassed the original films...

10 Movie Remakes That Were Better Than The Original Sometimes, a reboot of a movie turns out to be an improvement on the one before it. Here are 10 movies whose remakes were better than the original film.