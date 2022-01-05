O’Hare Airport in Illinois is named the Best in North America
If you are looking for the Best Airport in North America look no further than O'Hare International Airport in Chicago according to a big-time travel website.
According to the website called globaltravelerusa.com O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL has been voted the top airport in all of North America. O'Hare finished ahead of Miami which came in second, followed by San Fransisco, Denver, and Atlanta rounding out the top 5. What is even more impressive for O'Hare is that this is the 18th year of the list and this is the 18th time O'Hare has won this distinction, on the site they say...
"For the 18th year in a row, Chicago O’Hare International Airport is Best Airport in North America. It is also taking its second win as Best Airport Dining."
That's right the site also ranks dining at airports and O'Hare tops that list ahead of every other airport in the world. To see the full list of airlines, and airport rankings for yourself just click here!
I grew up in Chicagoland and lived there most of my life, I have flown out of O'Hare dozens of times, and I completely agree with this ranking, O'Hare is massive and not easy to park at, drop off, or pick up, BUT once you are in the airport I really do believe it is a fantastic experience. Now O'Hare doesn't rank as the top airport in the World, that honor goes to the Singapore Changi Airport in China, I have never been to that airport but I can only imagine how impressive it is!