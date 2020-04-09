Newburgh Art Teacher Makes Incredible Chalk Sidewalk Drawings
All around the Tristate, parents and kids are drawing beautiful sidewalk chalk art. The pictures are so positive and inspiring. Sometimes the drawings are made as a thank you to essential workers, others are about faith, and there are those that just make us happy and put a huge smile on our face.
A Newburgh art teacher has gone above and beyond with her art. She has taken some of your favorite characters from movies and given them new life on her sidewalk. Take a look.
Jessica Moyes is the at teacher at Sharon Elementary and the mother of the little girl who impressed Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, with her social distancing video. I just love this family. They are so creative and uplifting in all they do.
