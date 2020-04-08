[Listen] Holiday World Pushes Opening Date: COVID-19 Statement

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari was set to open May 2, 2020. Yes, I said 'Was'. Due to COVID-19, the Koch family has pushed back the opening date to early June. We spoke with Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications, Leah Koch, about their response.

It is with a little sadness, but much hope that I can share that we are now planning to open in early June.

When we reopen, we’ll have changed our operations in ways you may or may not notice. We’ve had our kitchens professionally cleaned this year, and we’re working on getting hand sanitizer readily available all over the park. You may even have to deal with some temporary closures while we sanitize our rides throughout the day.

The important thing that you should know is that we’re ready to rise to the occasion when opening day comes.

What can we say? We’ve been the cleanest park in the world for two decades. You’ve developed high standards, and we plan to continue to exceed them.

What’s important now is that we all follow the recommendations of the CDC and our state governments so we can beat this virus and have the best summer ever.

