Toyota Extends Covid-19 Shutdown Until May 1, 2020

Toyota Motor Manufacturing has announced that they will remain on Covid-19 shutdown until May 1, 2020 and will resume production beginning May 4, 2020. According to the press release,

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through May 1, resuming production on May 4.

Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to meet the ongoing needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.