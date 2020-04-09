I have officially been quarantined to my house for three weeks now. Let's just say, I volunteered as tribute to pick up our Walmart grocery pick up order yesterday. I have no where I need to go so I am here at home - with my seven-year-old daughter and we are spending SO MUCH QUALITY TIME TOGETHER!!!!!

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging through our country, most churches have made the decision to host services online. In fact, only a couple are still hosting in-person services even after multiple healthcare and government officials have made it very clear that the virus spreads quickly and easily through large groups of people.

Most local churches have also been hosting online services but three local churches have announced that they'll be doing something a little different for Easter.

We all love a good drive-in movie but how would you feel about drive-in church? A handful of other churches around the country have tried it and it seems to be going well. People drive up to the church - park - and the never get out of their cars. They listen to the service thru their radios.

Caleb Clark, the lead pastor at Rhythm Church said, “We are excited to announce that we are having a drive in service on Easter Sunday at 10:00! We will be having the service in the parking lot of Showplace Entertainment Center & Burgh House. People will stay in their cars and park in every other parking spot. We will have the service playing through a radio station, and will do a drive thru prayer line at the end! We hope to see you there!"

But, there are rules. No one is allowed to leave their cars to comply with social distancing guidelines. No bathrooms - make sure the kids go BEFORE you leave the house! Always make sure you are at least six feet from other people.

You are also encouraged parents to bring a phone or tablet with headphones for their kids to watch the livestreamed kids service.

I don't know about you but I am SO READY TO HAVE A REASON TO GO SOMEWHERE!

