After the latest news conference from Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb today, April 7, 2020, we've learned that while you can still purchase alcohol from a package liquor store, you cannot go inside to make your purchase. Under the latest revision to the executive "stay-at-home" order,

stores that do not sell the necessities of life, such as liquor stores, restaurants and tobacco stores, may remain open only for online or call-in ordering with home delivery (if legally permitted) or curbside pickup and must comply with social distancing and sanitation of applicable areas and other mitigation measures to protect its employees and the public.

In the latest Executive Stay-At-Home Order issued April 6, 2020 and extending the stay-at-home order through , the Governor included the following statement in regard to businesses not "selling the necessities of life,"

As of 11 :59 p.m. on April 7, 2020, all other retail businesses not included above as selling the necessities of life may remain open only for online or call-in ordering with delivery or ~ ~ curbside pickup. These retail businesses shall comply with social distancing and sanitation of applicable areas and other mitigation measures to protect its employees and the public.

Package liquor stores are free-standing locations - unlike CVS, Walmart, Dollar General and gas stations, all of which can sell also sell alcohol. That means if you frequent your local brick and mortar liquor store, you're going to need to order online or by phone for curbside pickup or delivery after midnight tonight.

Evansville area liquor stores that offer delivery:

Frontier Liquors - they also have an app to make placing your order easier

The Liquor Locker

