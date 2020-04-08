Entire Tri-State Upgraded to Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather Tonight

New data from the National Weather Service in Paducah has led to them upgrading the entire Tri-State from a slight risk of severe weather to an enhanced risk later tonight (Wednesday, April 8th, 2020). A "3" on their scale of 1 to 5.

According to their Hazardous Weather Outlook posted this morning at 3:35 a.m. on their website, "Conditions will be favorable for large hail, possibly golf ball size in the strongest storms. Locally damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible." The statement also says there's a chance for locally heavy rain that could cause some flooding issues.

As if that forecast doesn't sound bad enough, the timing of the storms won't be ideal either.

As always, in the event tornadoes are spotted anywhere in our area, we will simulcast live coverage from our media partner, Eyewitness News. Plus, be sure to have our app on your phone so you can listen and receive alerts in the event a warning is issued for your county.

[Source: National Weather Service]