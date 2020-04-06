Little Girl From Boonville Gets Shout Out From Indiana Governor

Jessica Moyes/Facebook

During is daily COVID-19 news conference, Governor Eric Holcomb provided more info about the state wide stay at home order, some additional business and park closures, virus update, work force assistance and more. But, before taking questions from the press, he gave a few shout outs to kids around the state who understand what needs to be done, who 'get it.'

He began with a shout out to a first grader who is coloring pictures for a local nursing home and encouraged her classmates to do the same. Another, was a shout out to a high school student who is helping people in his neighborhood who can't get out, with a delivery service. And finally, an intelligent, beautiful, and strong 5 year old girl from Boonville, IN got a shout out for her stay at home message for all of us. Meet Nora...



The governor said he can't was to meet Nora when his is all over and thank her for her inspiring, thoughtful and entertaining message to her fellow Hoosiers.

I messaged Nora's mom, Jessica and ask her to tell me a little more about her amazing daughter. This is what she said.

She is 5. Will be a kindergartner at Sharon Elementary. She is kind, funny, hasn’t met a stranger, loves giving people compliments, and loves making people smile. We decided to make our first video just to make our friends and family laugh when the threat of Covid-19 was beginning. We found they made people smile, so we decided to make a couple more to make people laugh or smile when things are so stressful and uncertain.

We love you, Nora! And, we are so proud that you live in the Tristate.

