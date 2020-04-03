How SWIN Chamber of Commerce Provides Support During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on communities all over the country, including here in southwestern Indiana. It seems like during times like these, you get to see what your community is really made of.

It has been especially encouraging to see how folks in our area have stepped up. We're certainly not just gonna roll over and let this virus destroy us. The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce has really risen to the occasion and is providing some great support and resources for the business community.

SWIN Chamber President and CEO, Tara Barney, was our guest on the MY Morning Show. Take a listen to our interview where she explains why swinchamber.com is a great to start when looking for information and resources related to COVID-19. Tara also tells us how consumers can smartly and safely continue to support local business.