Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Names New Music Director

After a two year search, involving over 200 applicants, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has announced who will replace Maestro Alfred Savia as their new Music Director.

Maestro Roger Kalia (pronounced: Kah-lee-uh) was announced Saturday afternoon during a virtual press conference with the Philharmonic Board and members of the local media. He will officially take over the position on June 1st, 2020, but has already begun working on the upcoming 2020-21 season opener scheduled for September 13th at the Victory Theater.

He takes over for Maestro Savia who is retiring after 30 years.

According to a press release provided by the Philharmonic, Maestro Kalia brings with him an impressive resumé. He holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Houston and SUNY Potsdam���s Crane School of Music, is currently serving as Music Director of New Hampshire’s 97-year-old orchestra, Symphony NH (Symphony New Hampshire), as well as California’s Orchestra Santa Monica and Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, plus he's also the Music Director and co-founder of the celebrated Lake George Music Festival in upstate New York. He was the last of the five finalists to guest conduct the orchestra back on February 29th of this year.

In response to his appointment, Kalia says, "I look forward to beginning my tenure with Evansville as it begins its 87th season in a long and storied history of innovation and tradition. It is a thrill for me to be part of this orchestra's musical legacy, and I look forward to sharing music with the communities throughout the tri-state area. My wife Christine and I are excited to become part of Evansville’s vibrant arts community.”

You can watch the official announcement in the video below. For more information on Maestro Kalia, visit his website.

Like nearly every other event scheduled for spring, the Philharmonic has postponed all remaining performance dates for the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They are in the process of rescheduling those dates. If you have any questions regarding those shows, contact the box office at 812-425-5050 or call 812-760-6791.

For information on the upcoming 2020-21 season featuring new Music Director, Roger Kalia, visit the Philharmonic's website.

[Source: Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Press Release]