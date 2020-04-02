As we all make adjustments to what is becoming our "new normal," essential businesses across the country are making changes to try to operate as effectively and safely for staff & customers as possible.

Home improvement store, Menards is one of the businesses implementing changes. They have announced on their website, via a large banner at the top of the homepage, that they are no longer allowing pets or children under the age of 16 into the stores. The banner even says that anyone appearing to be under the age of 16 will be asked to provide a state issued photo ID.

Menards.com

They aren't the only store making changes. Earlier this week, it was announced that Walmart & Sam's Club will be checking temperatures for all employees coming in to start their shifts.