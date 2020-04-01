SWIRCA Taking Donations for ‘Vulnerable Citizens Relief Fund’

The outpouring of love and support in our communities over the past few weeks has been so heartwarming and inspiring. We can certainly ask for, and expect, some help from our government, but I truly believe that people helping people is what will get us all through these uncertain times.

Download The WGBFAM Mobile App

In an effort to help those of us who may not always be able to help themselves, SWIRCA has joined up with the Vanderburgh County Prosecuter's Office to create the Vulnerable Citizens Relief Fund. This will provide household essential goods to residents who, due to age or disability, may have trouble obtaining goods on their own. There are thousands of vulnerable citizens who are at a higher risk of transmission in Vanderburgh County have been instructed to shelter in place. According to SWIRCA officials, hundreds of phone calls are fielded every day and over 3,500 vulnerable citizens in a six-county radius in southwestern Indiana are in need.

SWIRCA is asking for your help in providing the following household items and food.

GENERAL SUPPLIES

Toilet Paper

Bleach

Wipes (Disinfecting & Personal)

Shampoo/Conditioner

Deodorant

Laundry Detergent

Soap (Hand & Body)

Paper Towels

FOOD

Canned Goods

Canned Meats

Protein Bars

Pasta

Instant Potatoes

Peanut Butter

Microwaveable meals

Shelf-stable snack foods

Beginning Wednesday, April 1st, deliveries can directly to SWIRCA & More, located at 16 W. Virginia Street, every Monday through Friday from 8am-2pm. If you would like to volunteer some of your time, or you want learn more, call the Vulnerable Citizen Relief Hotline at 812-464-7800.