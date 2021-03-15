You ‘CAN’ Help SWIRCA & More Fill their Food Bank

When I hear someone say SWIRCA & More, I immediately think about their delicious cobbler at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. That's just one of their fundraisers, not what they actually do. SWIRCA stands for Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging. This Evansville based agency assists in Gibson, Posey, Perry, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

One of the many services that SWIRCA offers is a food pantry stocked with essentials. Right now, some of those items are running low. SWIRCA posted a specific list of current needs on their Facebook page. If you would like to donate items, you can simply set the items outside their doors between the hours of 8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Items Needed:

Shampoo

Canned fruit

Canned meat

Canned vegetables

Canned soup

SWIRCA & More is located at 16 West Virginia Street Evansville, IN 47710.

If you or some that you know could use the services of SWIRCA & More, you can fill out this online form. You can also print it out, if you need to.

While I was gathering information to share with you about SWIRCA, I discovered some really neat exercise video posts on their Facebook page. We can all try this Chair Yoga, right where we are sitting!

Brewfest is another big fundraiser for SWIRCA & More, and of course, last year it was canceled due to COVID-19. Hopefully, we'll be able to have this amazing event in 2021.

