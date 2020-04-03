The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down. You've likely noticed the decrease in traffic as we all do our part to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by practicing safe social distancing and staying home except for essential purchases. When I head home every day the Lloyd feels like a ghost town and I can make it from downtown to the Burkhardt road in only a matter of minutes and you know that's unheard of during peak after-work hours. However with fewer motorists on the roads, INDOT is reminding us all to keep our speed in check. Just because there are fewer other cars, doesn't mean we can drive faster - especially inside work zones.

