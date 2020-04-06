EVSC Using 3D Printers to Make Much Needed Face Shields

The number of reported cases of coronavirus continues to rise in just about every state, causing a continued strain on the amount of professional protection equipment (PPE) available to our health care professionals. We've seen so many companies, organizations, and individuals find new and creative ways to help fill the need.

The EVSC is taking advantage of their access to some hi-tech equipment to produce some much needed face shields. The statement below from the EVSC explains how this collaboration between educators came to be.

EVSC educators respond to local and national calls for help. Using 3D printers, a group of teachers and staff are busy creating masks for the local community organizations. Michael Stauth, EVSC student data analyst began by contacting several groups and Ivy Tech’s Donna Zimmerman accepted his offer. Stauth, a 26 year retired US Air Force Flight Nurse, knows the meaning of teamwork so he sat down over spring break and made over 260 face shields and he is still going strong. Harrison High School media specialist, Gayle Kiesel and fellow EVSC educator Kerry Sensenbrenner joined Stauth’s cause. Kiesel realized she could help by connecting makers with people who want to help buy supplies for masks. Mackin Group donated rolls of filament plastic but more is needed. Each face shield takes approximately 18 meters or 52 grams of PLA filament. Right now each maker is funding filament or the fabric costs. Kiesel is asking supporters to donate to the EVSC Foundation to fulfill requests from the community. Earlier this week, Urban Seeds requested masks as well as local food service and security companies. EVSC Makers group is using PRUSA.org files and files from Ivy Tech’s grass roots team https://3dprint.nih.gov/collections/covid-19-response This is an important fundraiser to continue serving not only the EVSC community but also the Evansville community. This is one way EVSC is helping our community. The EVSC Foundation is matching donations up to $2,000.