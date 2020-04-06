IN Governor Daily Update – Governor Implements Tighter Retail Rules, Closes Campgrounds, and Expands Unemployment Benefits

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon (April 6th, 2020) that there will be tighter retail rules and closed campgrounds.

Highlights from the briefing included:

Essential businesses will have to limit their store hours, the number of customers in their stores, and have specific hours for at risk and elderly customers.

Non-essential businesses will not be allowed to conduct in-store sales, they will only be able to conduct online/curbside/carryout

Testing will now be available for those with health conditions such as diabetes and those with a high BMI (body mass index)

Easter and Holy Week church services must abide by the rules of social gatherings. All gatherings, public or private, of 10 or more people are prohibited.

Campgrounds are closed, including at state parks.

PUC (Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) provides $600 a week in benefits for those who are eligible to receive regular unemployment benefits. Benefits will be delivered electronically. The benefit will be effective March 29, 2020 through July 31, 2020. Claimants should begin receiving these payments on April 20.

PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) provides temporary unemployment insurance, of $600 a week, for those who don't normally qualify for unemployment, Such as, Indiana residents who are self employed, but are now unemployed because of the coronavirus, COVID-19. These benefits are expected to take longer to process and disperse.

You can watch the entire press briefing below:



Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: Governor Eric Holcomb on Facebook]