We are all adjusting to a new normal across the United States and the world. Part of that new normal now includes wearing a face mask when necessity dictates a trip into public, according to a new directive from Center for Disease Control.

The CDC now encourages the use of cloth face masks for the general public. According to the CDC you should cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around other people like when you grocery shop or go to the pharmacy - even if you do not feel sick. The cloth face mask is intended to keep you from spreading the disease to others in the event that you are carrying Covid-19 and don't know it. It is advised that you do continue to maintain safe social distancing of 6 feet, even when wearing a mask.

Unfortunately, most of us have never had to wear a mask to protect us from germs so we may not know the ins and outs. Much like we needed the reminder of how to properly wash out hands, we also need a quick tutorial on not only how to make a fabric mask, but also how to properly put on, wear and take one off.

According to the CDC your mask should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

They do advise against placing masks on children under age 2 or any person with difficulty breathing, or if a person is unconscious or incapacitated. Basically, if they are not capable of taking the mask off on their own, they should not be wearing one. They are urging the general public to use fabric masks to save medical-grade masks and respirators for our front-line healthcare providers. The CDC has instructions on how to effectively make a fabric mask in both a sewn option and two no-sew options.

CDC Recommended DIY Fabric Masks

Now that you have options for a mask to wear, how do you wear it properly and handle it safely? For that we're going to check out the handy info-graphic from the World Health Organization. Their recommendations include washing hands before handling your mask, not touching the mask while you're wearing it, and don't touch the front of the mask when you remove it.

How to Wear a Mask According to WHO

Now more than ever, it is imperative that we do our part to help flatten the curve so we can bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. That means staying home except when absolutely necessary, maintaining safe social distances, practicing proper hygiene and hand washing, and properly wearing masks when in public so that we can resume our normal lives sooner and with as few casualties as humanly possible. Be safe and stay well ❤