Schnucks Bans Reusable Shopping Bags During Covid-19 Pandemic

Beginning tomorrow, April 9, 2020 - Schnucks will no longer allow customers to bring in and use reusable shopping bags amid the continued efforts to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

Beginning April 9, and out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will no longer allow customers to bring reusable bags into the stores. While there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, we are taking this extra step as a precautionary measure. Thank you for allowing us to bag your groceries in our paper or plastic bags during this time.⁣

Not only are the stores asking that you refrain from using your own bags but they also are requesting that the public wear masks when doing their shopping.

Also, for the safety of our community and teammates, Schnucks is encouraging customers to wear a face-covering for their nose and mouth while shopping in our stores.



