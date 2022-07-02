Usually, shoplifters are sneaky and try to hide what they are stealing. But there are some pretty bold shoplifters that will literally push an entire cart of merchandise out the door without paying.

Why Steal Just One? How About a Whole Cart?

I am the type of person that just assumes the alarm will go off when I leave a store. Not because I'm stealing, but maybe a sensor wasn't deactivated. I can't even imagine just walking out of a store with a cart full of merchandise, and skipping the line completely.

No Paying, No Leaving

The Schnuck's location on North Green River Road recently added a little red brake to their carts. If you try to exit the store with a cart, and you did not go through a checkout lane, the cart will stop.

How Does It Work?

According to the company that reinvented the wheel, Rocateq, this system will detour not only shoplifters but it can be used to keep carts on the store property, too.

If the shopping cart has not passed the checkout, the Rocateq wheel locks at the entrance and exit of the store. At the same time, an acoustic signal goes off and the store staff is warned about the theft.

This is What You'll See on The Carts

Here is a video demonstration of a similar cart system.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.