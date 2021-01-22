Schnucks Celebrates Diversity with ‘Unity is Power’ Campaign

The team members at Schnucks are sporting new shirts with a very important message. As part of their new 'Unity is Power' campaign, team members have the option of sporting messages of diversity on their uniform shirts.

The shirts are just one part of the much-bigger diversity plan for the Schnucks brand. Over the past year, they have put measures in place to make ALL team members feel included, valued, and given opportunities to grow their career - Regardless of color or background.

schnucks unity is power

A lot of customers would love to get their hands on one of these shirts. Personally, I think it's cool to collect shirts from different restaurants. I'm always careful not to wear my Azzip shirt when I go there, so I don't get mistaken for one of the team LOL! The only way you can get one of the new Schnucks shirts is to work there. They are hiring, so maybe this is your sign to apply.

I hope that 2021 is the year that more employers embrace diversity. 'Equal Opportunity' seems to be thrown out there as required lingo for hiring. This hasn't always meant that everyone was actually treated equally. Everyone deserves the chance to excel in their career path, and I think it's great that a company like Schnucks is taking that seriously.

