Schnucks Joins Other Retailers To Require Masks In Stores

No shoes. No Shirt. No Mask. No Service. This is the stance stores are starting to take as concerns grow about the rapid and continued spread of Covid-19. Yesterday, Walmart and Sams Club announced their plan to implement a mask policy requiring shoppers to wear masks inside their stores all across the country. Shortly after Kroger made a similar announcement. Then we learned Kohls, as well as Target and CVS have followed suite.

Schnucks is now the latest to make a stand against Covid-19 by requiring customers wear masks inside stores. The requirement will begin on Monday, July 20, 2020 at all 113 Schnucks locations across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Like most other retailers, exceptions will be made for young children and those with medical conditions that may prohibit them from safely wearing a mask. In a statement released by the company they shared a message from their Chairman & CEO,

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

At this time, Schnucks will be offering complimentary masks to those that do not have their own. This will be for a limited time only and while supplies last. As for how the new rule will be enforced,

Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store. Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These teammates will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts. Between today and Monday, Schnucks will train teammates on protocols at store entrances and prepare necessary signage to communicate the requirement at all 113 locations.

At this point, if you don't have a mask, you may want to get one as it seems the need for one isn't going to be ending any time soon. For those that don't wish to wear a mask, most retailers and grocers do offer online ordering and curbside pickup.