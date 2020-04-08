Carole Baskin Sign Causes Commotion in Evansville Neighborhood

Well, it's definitely a sign of the times. So many of us have a lot more time on our hands with social distancing, working from home and obeying the travel watch. This Evansville resident made good use of their time first, by binging 'Tiger King' on Netflix, and second, by making this decorative yard sign.

Photo: EMILY GRAY

When my neighbor, Emily Gray, posted the picture on Facebook, I immediately asked if this was actually in Evansville, and it indeed is.The roadside jury can be found on St. George Rd. west of U.S. 41. I wonder how many honks it takes to put her in jail - LOL!

