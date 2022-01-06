'Hey, All You Cool Cats and Kittens!' Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King is coming to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. The live show will feature cast members from the blockbuster hit.

I'll admit it. I was hooked on the documentary film Tiger King when it came out on Netlix. It was like a trainwreck that you couldn't quit watching. So, I for one, am glad that some of the cast members will be coming to town to share their personal stories! This exciting show will feature stars from the Netflix documentary Tiger King and will feature John Reinke, Josh Dial, and Barbara Fisher. All were key figures in the documentary.

Meet the Cast of Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King

Former Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park manager John Reinke will take the stage at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. He worked closely with Joe Exotic and made many appearances in the documentary. You may remember that he was in a car accident and lost both of his legs. I'm sure that John will have a lot to share about his time with Joe and the tigers.

If you remember from the docuseries Barbara Fisher was an apprentice for Doc Antle from 1999 to 2007. She joined Antle's Myrtle Beach Safari compound when she was a teenager. There were many ups and downs throughout the years with her and other young girls on the ranch. It will be interesting to hear more about her time on the ranch and the controversy surrounding Antle. It was briefly touched on in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

You may remember Josh Dial as he was the campaign manager when Joe Exoctic made his run for President and for Governor. He played many pivotal roles in Tiger King. Not only as campaign manager but if you remember from the show, he witnessed Travis Maldonado's accidental death live on his computer screen. That part of the documentary was tough to watch unfold. Travis was an employee at the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park and was Joe Exotic's first husband. It was a tragic part of the Tiger King documentary. Josh will share his memories and reflect on his time with Joe Exotic when he comes to town.

Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King

The mayhem unfolds at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Tickets are as low as $19.99 each (plus applicable fees) and there really isn't a bad seat in the house. These tickets will go fast, so get yours today!

The second installment is coming to Netflix soon and I can't wait. More drama, more Joe, and more craziness!

