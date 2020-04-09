Get Paid $2,000 to Watch Every Episode of Whatever Show You Want

Most of us are sitting at home, social distancing, and watching TV. If that sounds like you, why not get paid to do just that?

CableTV.com is looking to hire five people and pay them $2,000 to watch every episode of any TV show you want. Before you ask, yes this is legit!

They say that if you're good at something, never do it for free. Well, if you're like me, you've gotten pretty good at binge watching TV shows. Can you say "Dream Job"?

It doesn't matter if the show is currently on air, has been canceled, or if it's only one season. Whatever show you want to watch, will be considered work.

Oh, and in addition to the $2,000 pay check, they will also provide you with a few "perks" such as:

A one-year subscription to your preferred streaming service.

$100 Grubhub gift card so you can have food delivered to you while you "work"

Popcorn, candy, and other treats

And more!

I know you want to find out how you can make this easy money, right? Well, all you have to do to apply is pick your show, and answer a few questions on CableTV.com. If you're hired, you just park it on the couch, get comfy,watch TV, and post about it on Instagram or Twitter...which is pretty much what you're already doing, minus getting paid for it.

The deadline to apply is April 20th. You must be 18 years old, eligible to work in the US, and an active social media user.

If you want to watch something new, I put together a list of 30 shows that I have seen and reccomened you binge watching.