New Wristband Lets You Tell Your Boss How You Really Feel

I think we can all agree that there are some days at work when we want to rip our hair out. It happens and it’s okay. The tricky part is, do you tell your boss just how you are feeling? In most cases probably not. However, there is now a nifty little tool that will allow you to tell your boss about the day you are having without having to do so face-to-face.

Introducing the Moodbeam. This wristband lets you tell your boss if you are having a good day or bad day with the push of a button. How this works is that you wear the Moodbeam while you are on the job and periodically throughout the day you can push one of two buttons. One being yellow and the other blue. If you are having a good day and are feeling great you push the yellow button. If your day is an absolute dumpster fire you hit the blue.

Once you hit the button that best represents your day, your boss will be able to see your input on an online dashboard. Giving them an idea of whether you need to be checked in on or not. Clearly, the Moodbeam is meant for those of us who are working from home but I do think it could work in an office setting as well. I mean you could easily fix a problem you are having by simply hitting the blue button and within a couple of minutes or so your boss could be at your door ready to help out.

I think these are a good idea but that they could also open up a whole new can of worms. People might feel more prone to let their supervisor know how they feel which could lead to some drama down the road. However, knowing that your employees are happy makes things so much better for everyone. It’s not a perfect system but I do think something like the Moodbeam is a good way to ensuring a happy workspace for all.

