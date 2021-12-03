Construction Underway on 10th Donut Bank Location in Evansville

For nearly 55 years, when Tri-State residents need a donut fix, Donut Bank has been the place to go. Since opening their first location on First Avenue on Evansville's north side, the Kempf family bakery has expanded the popular bakery to nine locations in Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton, and their most recent location in Henderson which opened in 2014. Soon, that location won't be considered the newest as construction has begun on a new location.

Evansville 411 News on Facebook was the first to report the Kempf family has broken ground on a second location on Evansville's west side. The new location will occupy the space formerly taken by Mobile 1 Lube Express (known as Grease Monkey back in the day) at 4800 West Lloyd Expressway between Subway and Culver's.

According to building permits acquired by Evansville 411 News, the new location will be just shy of 2,500 square feet and is set to open sometime in 2022, though no specific opening date has been announced.

The new bakery will be located roughly two miles west of the location on St. Joe Avenue near the intersection with Franklin Street. While that may seem close (because it is), it makes sense for the Kempf's to add a location in that area of the west side when you consider how much growth that area has seen over the years from both a retail and residential perspective.

We'll be sure to pass along an opening date once it has been announced.

[Source: Evansville 411 News]

