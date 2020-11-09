New Cereal Alert! Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios are on their Way

By now, you know that anything that has to do with cereal in any way, shape, or form I’m going to talk about it. Especially when it has to do with one of the best cereals that there is. Cheerios.

Say what you want but even original, plain, boring Cheerios are great. Obviously, things like Honey Nut and Fruit or Frosted are freaking delicious. So just imagine how good these new Cheerios are going to be. General Mills is stepping up the game by giving us Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios. Oh. My. God.

Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios are rumored to hit grocery store shelves next month. These will be sold for a limited time so you better stock up while you can. I would assume they will be available until late February. Because, obviously, these are the perfect Valentin’s cereal. Not that you need much more convincing to buy this cereal here is a mouth-watering description:

From what I can find right now Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios will be available at Meijer but I would not be surprised if it hits all the major grocery stores. Honestly, I just really want to eat a whole box right now. But I suppose I’ll be patient for a few more weeks.