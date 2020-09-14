New Cake Shield Helps To Protect Birthday Cakes From Germ Droplets

Birthdays look a lot different now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate these special days, we have to be very creative as far as our get-togethers and parties. The coronavirus has also changed the way we share food at birthday parties, especially the cake.

Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter’s 4th birthday. The celebration looked totally different then the party we had for her 3rd birthday. Last year, we had a Bubble Guppies birthday part with all of the trimmings and a houseful of guests. This year, the party was held outside. Social distancing with masks and no hugs, dictated the day. There have been too many stories of weddings, showers, and birthday parties where party goers go home and them test positive for the virus. We were not going to become one of those stats. Like many families, we have loved ones who are a part of the high risk group. There were some family and friends, including my son, our elderly uncle and her elderly great grandmother, that couldn’t and didn’t come. Even with the precautions taken, it was just too risky.

Special precautions were taken for the cake too. While my granddaughter had her own cake; cookies and cupcakes were enjoyed by the guests. We tried to think of everything and anything that might spread the virus. Norah blowing out her candles, on a cake everyone was sharing, was a concern.

According to delish.com,

...the Top It Cake Shield was initially inspired by research spearheaded by scientists at Clemson University's Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, directly analyzing how blowing out candles may contaminate desserts. The study in question found that blowing out candles on a cake resulted in "1400% more bacteria" found on these cakes' outer icing compared to those that were not blown on. "The transfer of bacteria and other microorganisms from the respiratory tract of a person blowing out candles to food consumed by others is likely...

Whether you are celebrating the birthday of a child to and adult, germs, in the form of spit and droplets, can land on the cake. This new Top It Cake Shield may be the future of birthday cakes. It protects germ droplets and spit from getting blown onto the cake when a child OR adult blows out their candles. Invented my a dentist, it will allow all at the party to enjoy the birthday cake, worry-free, with a level of peace and confidence.

Looking at the above pic, it looks like it would take care of the wax on the cake problem too. The candles sit in the child, not the cake. LOL

The Top It Cake Shield comes in three different sizes and will be available on October 15th. You can pre-order yours, HERE.

