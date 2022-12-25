Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie

Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie.

We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a corrections officer who helped him escape, led law enforcement agencies all over the country on a nationwide manhunt.

Here's a brief look at the timeline of events per U.S Marshals from an earlier article:

May 01, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday, April, 29. May 03, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail and up to $5,000 for the correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape April 29 from Lauderdale County. May 06, 2022 - U.S. Marshals investigators are in Williamson, Tennessee, today, following up on a tip after a car matching one of two fugitives from Alabama were reportedly using was found abandoned in the area. Investigators were notified around 11 p.m. Thursday of an orange 2007 Ford Edge discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.

A few days later, an Evansville Police Department Officer discovered the fugitive's vehicle at Motel 41 on Highway 41 North. The officer was doing routine patrol in the area. He notified the Sheriff, and they began surveillance on the motel. On May 10th, the manhunt ended following an accident on Highway 41 in Evansville. The vehicle in which they were traveling collided with one belonging to the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Casey White was arrested, and Vicky passed away as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey and Vicky White Story Now a Movie

It took less than a year for this national news story that ended here in Evansville to become a movie. The movie, “Prisoner of Love”, was recently released on Tubi earlier this month. The official synopsis of the film, according to IMDb is:

Everyone knew Vicky White as a respected churchgoer, a loving daughter, and a trusted neighbor. But there was something missing in her life, and she thought she'd found it when she met convicted murderer Casey White.

The movie is available to watch now, for free, on Tubi. You can watch "Prisoner of Love" by clicking here.

