National Nurses Week Freebies and Discounts 2021

National Nurses Week kicks off on Thursday, May 6th. Many businesses are honoring nurses with discounts and freebies for you to take advantage of.

May 6th is National Nurses Day, and it also kicks off National Nurses Week. It's no secret that nursing is an incredibly hectic job. Especially throughout this pandemic. Nurses (and other health care professionals) have been working tirelessly to help fight off this terrible virus on top of other everyday medical issues. That's why it's well deserved that we celebrate National Nurses Day and Week, to honor those who have worked so hard to help us in our time of need.

As a way of saying "Thank you" to nurses, many businesses are offering freebies and other discounts throughout National Nurses Week. Several businesses here in the Evansville area will be a part of a nationwide campaign to honor nurses. Below, you will find a list of businesses offering freebies and discounts for National Nurses Week 2021. (If there are other businesses in the Evansville area offering freebies and discounts to nurses please email me at travis@wkdq.com to be added to the list.)

National Nurses Week 2021 Discounts and Freebies In The Evansville Area

Dunkin’ : Healthcare workers who show their ID at Dunkin’ coffee shops on May 6 will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations—no purchase necessary and while supplies last.

: Healthcare workers who show their ID at Dunkin’ coffee shops on May 6 will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations—no purchase necessary and while supplies last. Chipotle : The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free burritos to healthcare workers (while supplies last) through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito on their website.

: The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free burritos to healthcare workers (while supplies last) through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito on their website. Outback Steakhouse : The restaurant offers a 10% Heroes Discount every day for healthcare workers, as well active and former military members, police, firefighters, and first responders. Just show a valid medical, state, or federal service ID.

: The restaurant offers a 10% Heroes Discount every day for healthcare workers, as well active and former military members, police, firefighters, and first responders. Just show a valid medical, state, or federal service ID. Verizon : Both new and existing customers can sign up for the company’s “Those Who Serve” pricing plans for Verizon Wireless mobile and Fios home internet. Get more information here.

: Both new and existing customers can sign up for the company’s “Those Who Serve” pricing plans for Verizon Wireless mobile and Fios home internet. Get more information here. Hooters : Enjoy 20% off your bill by showing your healthcare ID

: Enjoy 20% off your bill by showing your healthcare ID IHOP : Show your healthcare ID at a participating IHOP restaurant and receive a 25% discount on your meal.

: Show your healthcare ID at a participating IHOP restaurant and receive a 25% discount on your meal. Red Lobster : Through May 17, nurses and other healthcare providers will get 10% off their order (dine-in or to-go) by showing a valid employee ID or badge at the restaurant.

: Through May 17, nurses and other healthcare providers will get 10% off their order (dine-in or to-go) by showing a valid employee ID or badge at the restaurant. McAlister's Deli : Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID.

: Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID. O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar : From Thursday through May 12, nurses get a free slice of pie when dining in with a valid ID. One free piece of pie per check, and the deal is not valid with any other offer or discount.

: From Thursday through May 12, nurses get a free slice of pie when dining in with a valid ID. One free piece of pie per check, and the deal is not valid with any other offer or discount. Staples : Health care workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668, which is in the weekly ad. (Some exclusions apply.)

: Health care workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668, which is in the weekly ad. (Some exclusions apply.) Zaxby's: Nurses with a valid ID can get a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal Thursday while supplies last.

(H/T- USA Today and Parade)

There are also several deals in which nurses can take advantage of online as well. You can find out more about those by clicking here.

99.5 WKDQ has partnered with our friends at Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union to spotlight and thank ALL Nurses in our community the entire week of May 10th through 14th!

Nominate your favorite nursing professional in the Tri-State and share a personal story of their dedication and service to the community! During the week of May 10th, we will honor one nurse daily on-air and online here on WKDQ.com and the WKDQ App. We'll randomly select one of the five nurses we thanked at random and hook them up with an overnight stay at the French Lick Springs Resort.

You can nominate your favorite nurse here in the Evansville area by clicking on the button below!

