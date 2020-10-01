NASCAR Will Return To A Dirt Track For The First Time Since 1970

Getty Images

NASCAR made a huge announcement earlier today that Bristol Motor Speedway will look a little different next year.

Drivers will compete on a dirt track for the first time in more than 50 years when the series races March 28 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

We have several dirt tracks in the area and I know that so many people love to watch dirt track racing. It will be interesting to see NASCAR return to its roots on a dirt track next year. It's a track in Tennessee that is relatively close to the Tri-State, so it would make for a fun road trip.

According to NBC Sports, the last Cup race on dirt was Sept. 30, 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Richard Petty won the 200-lap race on the half-mile track. Bristol is a 0.533-mile, so it's a little bigger than tracks around here such as Tri-State Speedway, which is a quarter of a mile track.

Bristol also will host a second race on September 18th.. That event again will be in the playoffs. However, that race will be on the concrete track surface.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: National News, News, Photos, Sports, Videos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top