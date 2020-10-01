NASCAR Will Return To A Dirt Track For The First Time Since 1970

NASCAR made a huge announcement earlier today that Bristol Motor Speedway will look a little different next year.

Drivers will compete on a dirt track for the first time in more than 50 years when the series races March 28 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

We have several dirt tracks in the area and I know that so many people love to watch dirt track racing. It will be interesting to see NASCAR return to its roots on a dirt track next year. It's a track in Tennessee that is relatively close to the Tri-State, so it would make for a fun road trip.

According to NBC Sports, the last Cup race on dirt was Sept. 30, 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Richard Petty won the 200-lap race on the half-mile track. Bristol is a 0.533-mile, so it's a little bigger than tracks around here such as Tri-State Speedway, which is a quarter of a mile track.

Bristol also will host a second race on September 18th.. That event again will be in the playoffs. However, that race will be on the concrete track surface.