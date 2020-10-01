Drive-Thru Flu Shots Coming To Evansville 10/3

This Saturday, October 3, 2020, the Vanderburgh County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru clinic to administer influenza vaccines.

The VCHD will be hosting the drive-thru clinic on Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College on North First Avenue. From 8:30am - 12pm, vaccines will be administered but pre-registration is required. You can pre-register by visiting VanderburghHealth.org. Those with Medicaid must be between 6 months to 18 years of age. Anyone 19 or over with Medicaid will not be eligible. Those who are uninsured and those who have private insurance may also register for the clinic.