Confirmed: Rabid Bat Found in Vanderburgh County Indiana

In a press release from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, we have learned that a bat located on the east side of the county has been confirmed to have tested positive for rabies by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Rabies is a virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans and can be lethal. According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, animals that can pass the rabies virus to humans include coyotes, foxes, raccoons, skunks, and bats like the one verified to be carrying the virus in Vanderburgh County.
The Indiana Wildlife Disease News, a publication in partnership between the Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife and USDA APHIS Wildlife Services National Wildlife Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response
Program,
Rabies in animals can take a variety of forms, but a common, early symptom is a change in behavior. Normally docile animals may become aggressive and vice versa. Animals may progress through a “furious” phase and a
“paralytic” phase.
They go on to say that not every animal infected with the rabies virus will display symptoms. Nocturnal animals may be seen during the day. As for humans, according to the Indiana Wildlife Disease News, rabies in humans may begin with tingling sensations and generalized anxiety. It is advised that you keep an eye on your domestic animals and avoid contact with wildlife if possible. To learn more about the rabies virus, you can read more on the Indiana Wildlife Disease News.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department reminds us to "not handle or touch wild animals," citing the danger of deadly illness if human contact is made with an animal carrying the rabies virus. Should you believe that you have encountered an animal that is either dead or injured or behaving in an erratic and unusual way, you should contact Evansville-Vanderburgh Animal Care and Control at 812-435-6015.
[Source: The Vanderburgh County Health Department via Facebook]