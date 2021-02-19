Old National Events Plaza Now A Covid-19 Vaccination Site

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues and vaccines for the virus are becoming more readily available, many are left wondering when and where they will be able to receive their vaccine. As it turns out, the Old National Events Plaza has partnered with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and they are now home to a Covid-19 vaccination site.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department began administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on February 9th and will continue to utilize the space available at the Old National Events Plaza for the foreseeable future and will be administering vaccines two to four days per week for Indiana residents. You can see a calendar of vaccination days here. The vaccine site does not accept walk-ups and appointments are required for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. At the time of this writing (2/19/2021), that includes those who can answer yes to one of the following questions, according to the Indiana State Department of Health,

Are you age 65 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid?

For additional details about eligibility in Indiana, go here. The health department says that in order for the vaccine to be effective in inoculating against Covid-19 that two doses of the vaccine must be administered with 28 days elapsing between the first and second dose. Schedule an appointment now. The Old National Events Plaza is located in downtown Evansville at 715 Locust Street, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ninth Street. There is parking available in the lot to the east of the building and handicap accessible parking near the front of the building. The entrance for the vaccine clinic is located on Locust street, nearest the parking lot. Masks and social distancing are required.

For those who are not currently eligible but would like to receive the vaccine, you can sign up to be added to a back up list that would allow you to be contacted if there are available doses remaining at the end of clinic day. In order to receive vaccine this way, you would need to be able to be at the clinic within 30 minutes of receiving the phone call.

For those who need additional information regarding the Old National Events Plaza Covid-19 site, visit here. For additional information regarding Covid-19, the vaccine and additional information visit the official Indiana State Department of Health website here.

