Evansville Announces Plan to Use METS City Bus as Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic

Now that there are several COVID-19 vaccines to choose from, and they seem to be readily available, more and more people are deciding to go ahead and get the shot(s) - so much so that we're at the point where we need more and more places for folks to get vaccinated. With that in mind, the city of Evansville announced on Monday that they will introduce mobile vaccine clinics starting May 5tth and running through the end of June. This effort comes from a collaboration between the Reopen Evansville Task Force, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit Service (METS).

Evansville Mobile Vaccine Clinic Details

A METS bus will be used as the actual mobile, pop-up clinic.

It is FREE and available to anyone 16 years old or above.

Pre-registration is NOT required.

Anyone getting the shot will need to get the 2nd dose four weeks after the first.

Staff members from the Vanderburgh County Health Department will administer the vaccine.

Locations the Mobile Vaccine Clinic Will Visit

Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 North Boeke Road)

Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)

Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)

Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)

Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)

Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)

Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)

The mobile clinic will make several stops each week - they will be administering first doses from May 5th through May 27th. They will visit those same locations, and administer second doses from June 2nd through June 24th. Visit reopenevansville.com to see the full schedule of dates, times, and locations.