Honey Boo Boo is looking for a new place to crash. She is just 2 years old and about 47 pounds. As her name suggests, she is as sweet as honey but I'll let her tell you more:

Hey guys, Honey Boo Boo here. I've been told I'm as sweet as can be hence the name! I love all people and dogs but to tell you the truth, I haven't met any cats yet. I love to play and take treats gently from your hands because good manners will get you everywhere. I love food and that means I can be trained easily if you just give me a reward when I do something when asked. I would love to live with a family with an active lifestyle. Can you give me a chance? If you can foster me or would like a two week trial so I can prove that I'm a good girl, go to pcpoundpuppies.com and fill out the application. You can borrow a crate leash and collar during my trial. Until then, I'll be dreaming of my freedom ride! Much love and kisses, Honey Boo Boo

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.