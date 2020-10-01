MentorKids Kentucky 2020 Banquet (Shaped by Faith)

Berly Tillman Sullivan, Executive Director of MentorKids Kentucky and Kyle Aud, Daviess County Senior Vice President of Independence Bank are both passionate about helping kids.

MentorKids Kentucky exists to impact the lives of kids ages 6 to 14 years old from single-parent and non-traditional households in Daviess County. They do this by providing a youth with an adult mentor to come alongside and help them persevere through the trails of life, build their character, and offer them hope for the future. They currently have 63 open matches and there are 4 boys and 3 girls waiting for someone to step up and become their mentor.

The 2020 MentorKids Kentucky Banquet will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at Owensboro Christian Church with doors opening at 5:00 PM. The banquet is being presented by Independence Bank. This banquet is the first fundraiser they have been able to he since COVID hit and they are counting on our community to help them continue the crucial work they are doing.

If you are interested in contributing to the incredible work MentorKids Kentucky is doing, you can make a donation onlie at www.mentorkidsky.org/give. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2020 Banquet, you can find out more by calling the MentorKids Kentucky office at 270-926-6893. https://www.facebook.com/mentorkidsky